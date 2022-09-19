Bremer Bank National Association Sells 538 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $4,741,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

