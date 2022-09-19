Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,353 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $35,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

