BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

