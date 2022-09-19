Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,875,300 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,096,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,679.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BVRDF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

