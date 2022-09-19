Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 706,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

