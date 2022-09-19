Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.1 days.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

