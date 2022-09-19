Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

CPB stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

