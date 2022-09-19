Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

EW stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

