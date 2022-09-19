Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.29 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

