Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

