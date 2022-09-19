Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

