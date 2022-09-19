Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $59.98 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

