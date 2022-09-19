Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

