Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.75 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

