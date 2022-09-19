Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

