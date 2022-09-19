Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

