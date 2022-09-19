Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,525 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

