Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.