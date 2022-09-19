Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

