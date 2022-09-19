Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 42.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 14,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

HD stock opened at $275.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

