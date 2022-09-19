Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $526,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

