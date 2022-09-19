Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

COST stock opened at $504.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.