CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.11 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

