Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 397,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,153 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

