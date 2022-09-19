CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 706,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,304,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.