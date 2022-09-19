Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Cut by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $404.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

