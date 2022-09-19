Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $123.26 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $123,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

LIN stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

