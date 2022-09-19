Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,803.4% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 235,350 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 217,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.