Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

