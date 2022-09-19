Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.