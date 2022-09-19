Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,916.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,043.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

