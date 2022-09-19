Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.90 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.82. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

