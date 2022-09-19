Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,996 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.35 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

