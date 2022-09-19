Covington Capital Management Acquires New Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 1,030.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $30.75 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

