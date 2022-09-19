Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,847 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.