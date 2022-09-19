Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 298.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $318.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.78 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

