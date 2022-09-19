Covington Capital Management Buys 13,019 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

