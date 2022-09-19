Covington Capital Management Buys 6,434 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 in the last 90 days.

Snap Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.30 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

