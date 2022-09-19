Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,596 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

