Covington Capital Management Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
