Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $28.35 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

