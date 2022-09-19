Covington Capital Management Has $117,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

