Covington Capital Management Has $133,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $280.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.