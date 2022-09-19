Covington Capital Management Has $151,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.51 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.