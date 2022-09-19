Covington Capital Management Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 104,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

