Covington Capital Management Has $193,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $33.23 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

