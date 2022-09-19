Covington Capital Management Has $314,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

BWA stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

