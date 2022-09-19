Covington Capital Management Has $34.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

