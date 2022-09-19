Covington Capital Management Has $407,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 57.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

