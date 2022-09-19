Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

